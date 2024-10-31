Nine hours of Bauhaus's "Bela Lugosi's Dead" plus a bonus jungle remix

Slow Motion Radio time-stretched Bauhaus's 1979 vampire anthem "Bela Lugosi's Dead" into nine hours. It is goth durational performance art. Oh Belllllaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa…
Bonus: Melding Bauhaus's "Bela Lugosi's Dead" with a hyperfast sample of the Amen break resulted in Rez's fantastic Jungle goth remix of the undead's anthem:
