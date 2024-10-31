Nintendo Alarmo hacked already

Spinda and Gary got themselves Nintendo's adorable Alarmo alarm clock, whose detailed animated displays hint at the powerful computer within. They got hacking and have already made fantastic progress. You can already run custom code on it without hacking hardware. Behold Gary's cat!

So what's next? There's now a way to run custom code on the Alarmo without opening it up. This currently still works on software version 2.0.0, and there doesn't seem to be a system in place for updating the 2ndloader yet. Of course, it's technically possible to update the 2ndloader on the eMMC, so we'll see what's going to happen.

What about the secure user area? I'm currently out of ideas on how to dump it for now. Since we already have the key, there probably aren't many other interesting things we could gain from dumping it, besides of course getting confirmation on how it works.

This thing has 4GB of storage. You could get a lot of classic Nintendo ROMs in 4GB of storage.