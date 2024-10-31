Shockingly awful even for JD Vance

Republican candidate for the Vice Presidency JD Vance, well known for saying stupid things, verbally stepped off a few new cliffs.

Holy smokes. Vance claims women celebrate abortions. Even JOE ROGAN tried to back him down. This is callous beyond callous. Ohio cursed the US Senate by sending him.

While it can't get any worse than that, Vance somehow found a way to demonstrate he is super stupid — claiming he decided all vaccines are evil when one worked for him. Vance claimed he felt sick after getting a vaccine, which, in many cases, you are supposed to. As I tripped balls from the shingles vaccine, I thanked science for improving the chances I never contract the actual disease (fingers crossed!)

Previously:

• These interactive maps show how hard it is find abortion access in different states