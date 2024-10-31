Talented musician creates and plays awesome Lego violins

Meet Zachary Peterson, who plays violin and, according to his social media, makes "strange fiddles," including acoustic and electric violins made out of Legos.

Here's a video of Zachary demonstrating how he made a Lego electric violin, and here he is playing "Barbie Girl" by Aqua on it. The violin looks and sounds really great, and Zachary's an incredibly gifted musician. If you prefer something more low-key, here he is playing Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah" on the acoustic Lego violin he built.

Knapton Music provides this biography of the Wisconsin-based musician and craftsman:

Zachary Peterson, a Beloit-based violinist, has an extensive background in performance. He is comfortable teaching violin, viola, cello, and bass to all ability levels and ages, and he is happy to take on adult students as well as absolute beginners to very advanced students. He is also comfortable teaching people in fiddle and non-classical styles. Zachary holds degrees from The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh (Bachelors 2006-2010), The University of Western Ontario (Masters 2010-2012) as well as Roosevelt University (Performance Certificate 2012-2014). After completing his degrees Zachary went right into a two year membership with the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, one of the countries leading training orchestras.

Peterson is so absolutely talented at both building violins and playing them. I can't wait to dive into more of his videos! To see more of his work, check out his YouTube.

