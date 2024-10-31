Team Trump is anti-vax and it'll kill people

Anti-vax, conspiracy theorist, and road kill enthusiast RFK Jr is a dangerous anti-vaxxer and Trump spokesperson.

RFK Jr is proudly telling people that convicted felon Donald Trump if elected, will give him control of our public health agencies. I am old enough to remember the last global pandemic and Trump's role in making it a far more stressful, anxious, and death-filled event. Here, defending RFK jr's involvement in their campaign, Howard Lutnick tries to push the 100% debunked autism connection.

Why are these people continuing to argue that vaccines are dangerous? The division it causes must be the point because the public health crisis it causes is expensive, and death is unsolvable.

