Trump's own former business school says Harris tax plan leaves lower- and middle-income Americans with more in their pocket

Experts ran the numbers on each candidate's tax plans. If you're very rich, you'll do better under the GOP candidate—and the richer you are, the further ahead you'll be. If you earn the median income—in fact, anything less than about $100,000 a year—you will be ahead under Harris. If you take home $48,000 a year, you'll have about $1500 more in your pocket each year with Harris.

Low- and middle-income households in 2026 and 2034 fare better under the campaign proposals on a conventional basis, while households in the top 5 percent of the income distribution fare worse. These conventional gains and losses do not include the negative impact of the additional debt burden on future generations who must finance most of the spending increases.

This comes from the Penn Wharton school of business. This is no leftist advocacy group—it's the famed elite institution where the former president and his offspring were awarded their business degrees.