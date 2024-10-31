Ulster County continues to have the best "I voted" stickers

While nothing can top the winning entry from 2022, Ulster County, New York, once again has an "I voted" sticker that is the envy of other counties in the state. This year's winner, chosen by popular vote, is Tess Gallo, a thirteen-year-old middle school student who created a "thumbs up Pink Cat."

Tess Gallo / Ulster County Board of Elections

While a less bold choice than the spider robot design, it is cute and fun. Michigan went a different way with its stickers.

That werewolf is very passionate about voting, I guess. I genuinely appreciate the states and counties that put a little effort into these stickers. Voting is a sacred duty of citizenship, but that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun getting kids excited about voting. I mean, look at the uninspired stickers we get in my county. This sticker did nothing to alleviate my existential dread about this election.

Image: Gail Sherman

