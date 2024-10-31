TL;DR: Checkout here and get your cat an automated toy: the Cheerble Ball is only $19.97 until November 3 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

On behalf of your cat, we have to talk.

Now, we've noticed you're looking at a screen, which is noticably not your kitty. You're doing it as we speak. There you go again.

While your cat might prefer you to abandon your screen-gazing ways and direct all requisite attention cat-ward, they are a reasonable kitty. As a compurrmise, your cat has posed the idea of a small investment in an enrichment companion.

You have your screens, and now your adorable bundle of fur can have the Cheerble. For the uninitiated, it's an automated cat toy that moves and plays on its own. Once again, we'd like to emphasize how reasonable your cat is being because not only is the Cheerble on sale, it's actually cheaper here than anywhere else online: just $19.97 (reg. $27).

A fine toy for perhaps the best cat in history

The magic of the Cheerble Ball lies in its simplicity. There's no app, which is good because your cat doesn't have a phone (the holidays are coming up, though).

There's just one button. Tap it, and the Cheerble springs to life, zipping around the room like it's got a mind of its own. With three settings—gentle, normal, and active—it lets you customize the level of chaos to match your cat's mood.

Whether your feline is lazily swiping from their throne or fully embracing zoomie mode, the Cheerble has them covered. And the best part? When they get bored (reasonably, cats have important matters to ponder), the ball takes a break, too. After all, even tiny tyrants need naps.

It's not just about running wild, though. The Cheerble has a companion mode for when your cat needs a buddy for those in-between moments—a little pal to roll around with and keep things cozy.

With a soft synthetic fiber cover made just right for cat paws and a subtle LED light to catch their attention, this toy is basically a luxury experience for the discerning feline. And since it's rechargeable, you won't have to worry about it running out of steam during a particularly intense play session. One hour of charging gives your cat hours of entertainment—because they deserve nothing less.

Thank you for your time. Your cat will be in touch.

