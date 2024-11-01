Adorable bear caught on camera in epic back-scratching session

In a sea of negative news, this gem of a story was much needed today: this bear was caught on video scratching its back against a rock and having the best time ever.

The way the bear wiggles its bum around is too adorable. I just want to give it a big hug (although that would likely be a terrible idea).

From Instagram: "This brown bear was seen scratching against a rock for nearly five minutes. Bears often use rocks or trees as part of their grooming routine to remove loose fur, dislodge parasites, or relieve itches caused by insect bites."

Here's a YouTube snippet for the Instagram-averse among our readership.

