"Appalling!" Huge naked Trump statue sends GOP leader into rage — the same MAGA man accused of sexual harassment

Emperor Trump popped up along a Philadelphia highway wearing his new clothes — as a 43-foot naked statue, that is — and a GOP official feigned outrage. "It's appalling!" cried the city's Republican chairman about the traveling art piece, aptly named "Crooked and Obscene" by its anynomous artist.

Which is rich, coming from 68-year-old Vince Fenerty, who in 2016 resigned from his position as executive director of the Philadelphia Parking Authority after accussations of sexual harrassment. And like Trump, he reportedly tried to offer one of his accusers "$150,000 to settle her complaint," which she refused. I guess "Crooked and Obscene" hits too close to home for this rightous gentleman.

So when it comes to transparency, in the form of a 6,000-pound sculpture (complete with an anatomically correct Toad-shaped appendage) to expose Trump for what he is — crooked and obscene — the scandalous Philly leader does not want to look. And thus, he immediately goes running to police to file an obscenity report, ordering officials to promptly take it down. (To check out the statue from earlier in the week, see video below, posted by WISN/ABC.)

From The Independent: