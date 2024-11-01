Apple buys top image-editing app maker Pixelmator Team

The lack of a professional image-editing app is an obvious hole in Apple's own app lineup, and its acquisition of Pixelmator fills it. The deal gets it Pixelmator Pro, Pixelmator for iOS, and Photomator.

We've been inspired by Apple since day one, crafting our products with the same razor-sharp focus on design, ease of use, and performance. And looking back, it's crazy what a small group of dedicated people have been able to achieve over the years from all the way in Vilnius, Lithuania. Now, we'll have the ability to reach an even wider audience and make an even bigger impact on the lives of creative people around the world.

I was thinking that Apple killed Aperture so recently, but … it turns out it was a decade ago. And as I recall that app was in pretty rough shape by the end. One might wonder why not Affinity? Both were made with Macs in mind but Pixelmator really feels like Apple made it. And if Apple was interested in Affinity, it was beaten to the punch just a few months ago.

Remember, the most important thing is Adobe Delenda Est.