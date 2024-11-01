CNN finds a useful idiot

Donald Trump threatened Liz Cheney with a firing squad. CNN brought on Rep. Tim Burchett to pretend he can't hear.

Tennesee Congressperson Tim Burchett isn't familiar enough with a firing squad to tell you how many rifles are in a traditional firing squad (six to twelve, so Trump was right on at nine.) This is his reason it can't be a death threat, and Trump is operating within norms. Shesh. Why does CNN give these people time?

