Grate news! Police catch man who stole $400k worth of cheddar cheese

London police have nabbed a 63-year-old man who allegedly stole nearly $400,000 worth of artisanal cheddar cheese from the beloved Neal's Yard Dairy cheese shop. That's nacho average robbery!

"The theft involved a fraudulent buyer posing as a legitimate wholesale distributor for a major French retailer," the proprietors posted on Instagram. "Over 950 wheels of Hafod, Westcombe, and Pitchfork Cheddar were delivered before the fraud was discovered. Despite the significant financial blow, we have honoured our commitment to our small-scale suppliers and paid all three artisan cheesemakers in full."

When the theft was reported almost two weeks ago, the foodie community rallied around Neal's Yard Dairy. Naked Chef Jamie Oliver urged his social media followers to keep their eyes open for "lorry loads of very posh cheese."

On October 30, the cheese shop updated their post to say that "the Metropolitan Police made an arrest in connection with the theft. We are grateful for the progress they have made, and we will continue to support their investigation in any way we can."

(NBC News)

