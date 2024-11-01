MAGA threatening and disrespecting poll workers

Encouraged by JD Vance, a MAGA man took to the polls to harass volunteers.
JD Vance calls harassing volunteers and poll workers patriotic. It seems this guy grabbed his hat and decided to go bully people.
About a week ago, when another MAGA was being a moron, JD Vance commented that they were a patriot. The people working our polling places are protecting against the kind of fraud the Trump-Vance ticket is screaming about and making sure people follow the rules. The problem is that MAGAs think rules are for enforcement on others.
