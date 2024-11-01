MAGA threatening and disrespecting poll workers

Encouraged by JD Vance, a MAGA man took to the polls to harass volunteers.

JD Vance calls harassing volunteers and poll workers patriotic. It seems this guy grabbed his hat and decided to go bully people.

Trump supporter calls one Black woman a b*tch and assaults another because he doesn't want to remove his Trump hat to obey the rules against wearing campaign paraphernalia in the polling location.



This is the prototype racist Trump supporter. pic.twitter.com/JQVz4U3aUc — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) October 31, 2024

About a week ago, when another MAGA was being a moron, JD Vance commented that they were a patriot. The people working our polling places are protecting against the kind of fraud the Trump-Vance ticket is screaming about and making sure people follow the rules. The problem is that MAGAs think rules are for enforcement on others.

Previously:

• Watch the Phoenix grandmother who confronted armed voter intimidation efforts in Arizona