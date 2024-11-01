Parade featured grotesque simulated lynching of the VP

The Mayor of Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania, seems unable to explain yet who approved a float depicting Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris in chains.

This grotesque float in the Mount Pleasant volunteer firefighters' parade depicts the vice president in chains, led behind a machine gun-mounted golf cart bearing the Orange Menace. Hopefully, the anger and poor taste will help chase a few otherwise red-leaning voters blue but come on.

Come on MOUNT PLEASANT, Pa, how did the city approve this?



Halloween float depicting Donald Trump leading Kamala Harris in chains! pic.twitter.com/eIHyxup28p — JustVent (@JustVent6) November 1, 2024

"The worst part of it was that there was either a rope or a chain attached to the back of the vehicle, and there was a woman who was to resemble Kamala Harris in handcuffs and chained to the back of the vehicle as though they were dragging her," Mount Pleasant Mayor Diane Bailey described. Josh Huff attended the parade. "This is not a good look," Huff said. "This is simulating a lynching down Main Street in Mount Pleasant." Huff attended the parade with his wife and said he was immediately stunned seeing the float. "It was dark. This has been escalated way beyond what it should be," Huff said. "Somebody in power had to say, 'Hey, yeah, that's fine. That's OK." KPTV

