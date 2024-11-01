Retro food horror: 1963 cookbook photo of bananas wrapped in pickled herring

Boing Boing/Midjourney Boing Boing/Midjourney
A weird-looking dish from a bygone era features bananas covered in pickled herring. Just look at it.

While the dish doesn't seem like it would taste entirely horrible to me, it definitely isn't something I would choose to eat. If you feel inclined to try it, the recipe is available in the Instagram caption.

This interesting meal choice comes from a 1963 German cookbook. I wonder how many people actually made this and how many were genuinely satisfied with their decision.

From Jello salads to strangely designed meat dishes, vintage cookbooks are often filled with recipes that both fascinate and horrify me. The best part is always seeing the slightly alarming photos of these outdated dishes.

