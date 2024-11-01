Sly kitty escapes for wild adventure — only to return home with desperate meows (video)

An indoor cat thought she was pulling a fast one when she went against house rules and snuck outside. But once on the streets — wihout her food bowl, toys, and endless supply of catnip — she realized she'd made a big mistake.

"Holy meow!" she cried, running straight back to her fortress.

Fortunately, her human finally noticed the desperate expression and wild eyes peering through the French door window and let the runaway back inside. You can bet this kitty won't be trying that stunt again. (See video below, posted by marylouisiana.)

Via Newsweek

