This "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew" trailer looks exciting

This trailer suggests the Star Wars universe has found its Goonies. Never say die.

Starting like a late 80s or early 90s teen drama, this trailer launches kids into danger. Having found a pretty cool-looking quad-engined Starcraft, a couple of kids and a droid get lost and then have to get un-lost in a very exciting manner.

The soundtrack is certainly not what I expected of Star Wars, and it'd have been cool if "Nyal" was one of whatever "Hooter" was from Captain EO.

