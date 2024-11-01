Watch this fantastic "googly eye" solar eclipse from Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars captured the below video of a wonderful "googly eye" eclipse as the Martian moon Phobos crossed in front of the sun. Full video below.

While it appears to be quite large, Phobos is around 17 miles across, 157 times smaller than our own Moon.

"Astronomer Asaph Hall named the potato-shaped moon in 1877, after the god of fear and panic in Greek mythology; the word "phobia" comes from Phobos," explains the NAS AJet Propulsion Lab. "He named Mars' other moon Deimos, after Phobos' mythological twin brother.

