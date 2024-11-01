What is this antique mystery machine? Historical society needs help figuring it out.

What is this contraption? It's been sitting for decades in the Maryland storage space of the Dorchester County Historical Society but nobody knows what it does or where the hell it came from. Can you help?

Executive director Zoe Phillips says it appears to be more than 100-years-old and that the electric motor was added much later.

"We potentially think it was a Maryland beaten biscuit maker created by a man who was trying to help his aunt with the business, and the belief is that this would've helped beat the air out of the dough as the biscuits were being created," Phillips told WBOC.

That's just one theory though, she says. Another theory—mine—is that it's an antique torture device. But I'm mostly joking.

image: Dorchester County Historical Society

