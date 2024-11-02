Classic Elfquest pen-and-paper RPG gets deluxe box-set edition

Chaosium's 1984 pen-and-paper role playing game based on fantasy series Elfquest (recently at Boing Boing) is getting a deluxe, remastered 40th Anniversary boxed set. It's $20 for a digital edition and $100 for the physical boxed set. Someone you know should be getting this for Christmas, and you have 10 days before the Kickstarter, already blown way past its target, comes to a conclusion.

Stalk the forest with your wolf-brother…foil the cunning plots of the trolls that lurk nearby…be a daring wolfrider questing for adventure on the mysterious World of Two Moons! Immerse yourself in the ElfQuest saga through the characters you create. You and your friends can replay the stories as they were told or embark upon your own thrilling quests. Find your personal vision of ElfQuest. Bring the beauty, the drama, and the action of the stories to life within the world of your own imagination!

After being absorbed by Elfquest as a youngster, it was wild to have its whole world opened up by the RPG, then in its second edition. Even the limited horizons—see the hand-drawn map in the image above—made it so much deeper and more mysterious. The system is a variant of Chaosium's d100 (e.g. Runequest, Call of Cthulhu). The supplements and scenarios, surprisingly sharp and dark, will make for fascinating reading.

ElfQuest Classic Deluxe [Kickstarter]