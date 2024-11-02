For desks that are one coffee spill away from disaster — this docking station is 28% off

TL;DR: Check out this 8-in-1 docking stand that holds, charges, and de-clutters your laptop, tablet, and essentials. Head right to checkout and get it for $49.97 until November 3.

If your desk looks like a battlefield of cables and coffee stains waiting to happen, this 8-in-1 docking stand is here to save the day. With dedicated spots for your laptop, tablet, phone, and more, it's designed to keep your devices powered, organized, and far from your coffee's potential spill zone.

Sold already? Skip ahead and go right to checkout — it's only $49.97 through November 3.

With three wireless charging spots, you can keep your phone, earbuds, and other Qi-compatible gadgets ready to go, while MagSafe compatibility securely locks in your iPhone for a seamless charge (up to 10W). There's a USB-A port for your classic devices, plus a dedicated Apple Watch stand that handles everything from Series 1 to 9 — no stray cables necessary.

Beyond charging, this stand also keeps your screens where you need them. Its adjustable angle allows for portrait or landscape viewing, making it easy to unlock your iPhone with Face ID or catch notifications at a glance. And as a final touch, the built-in night lamp with three dimmable brightness levels brings the perfect amount of light for late-night sessions without flooding the room.

So, if your desk could use a little calm in the chaos, give your tech a proper home — go straight to checkout and purchase this 8-in-1 docking stand on sale for $49.97 (reg. $69) until November 3 at 11:59pm Pacific.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

