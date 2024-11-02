Medieval torture museum in Malta turns horror into unexpected family fun

If you're looking for spooky fun in Malta, consider visiting the Mdina Dungeons Museum.

This campy museum depicts medieval torture scenes using life-sized dioramas and mannequins. The figures resemble decorations from a high-end Halloween store, making this grimly themed museum more fun than serious.

Although the museum is a great destination for fans of horror and the macabre, it's also quite educational. Detailed text throughout the exhibits describes the historical context of everything you see. If I ever visit Malta, this creepy place is at the top of my bucket list.

From Atlas Obscura about the building's history:

"The museum is located within the historic walled city of Mdina underneath the Magisterial Palace (also known as the Vilhena Palace). The construction of this building was commissioned in the 1720s by Grand Master Antonio Manoel de Vilhena, leader of the Knights of St. John and ruler of the islands of Malta at the time. The Knights of St. John, who controlled Malta from 1530 to 1798, used this building as a law court; the basement would have been used to imprison and interrogate people."

Previously: Online museum dedicated to Internet-famous cats