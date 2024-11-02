Norwegian architect builds mind-blowing greenhouse home that grows food year-round (video)

Margit-Kristine Solibakke Klev is an architect who crafted this incredible greenhouse home for her and her family to live in. In this 30-minute video, we get to see a deep dive into what the home looks like, how it was made, and how it works.

Klev built this home because she wanted to grow her own food all year round, even during the harsh, snowy winters. The greenhouse keeps the home warm and insulated even on cold winter days. The house itself, enclosed in the glass structure, is made of beautiful wood, has big open windows, and looks like a dream to live in.

This gorgeous and sustainable home combines indoor and outdoor living in a way I've never seen before. If I lived there, I'd simply never leave the house again. This would have been an ideal place to hunker down during the COVID lockdown.

