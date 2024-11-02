Paul Spooner's latest automaton takes on Manifest Destiny

British automaton maker Paul Spooner is featured in the latest release from Cabaret Mechanical Theatre, and it does not disappoint. This time he ruminates on the politics of 19th century America and its attitude toward westward expansion. He parodies John Gast's 1872 painting "Manifest Destiny."

Manifest Destiny. John Gast, 1872

Spooner replaces an angelic gossamer-clothed Destiny with an ordinary, underwear-clad woman, now carrying a Sears and Roebuck catalog. The parade of heroic, western pioneers is substituted with an endless revolving belt of boring, identical SUVs. When Spooner turns the crank, the cars drive along and "a small hammer device that makes her shiver at the start of the exodus because it's probably chilly up there in just your bra and pants."

I dig Paul Spooner's witty and clever creations. This one is sold out at 1920.00 British pounds. Lots more on the CMT website.