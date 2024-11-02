You don't even have to stand to zoom around town with this e-scooter

TL;DR: Ride in style with this seated e-scooter, now available for $289.99 (reg. $599) while supplies last.

Hold up. Who the heck is raising the gas prices? They're pretty high (ick!), and we don't love how much it costs to keep our cars fueled up. Fortunately, your car doesn't have to be your only method of transportation. Why not try one of those electric scooters you've seen all around your town?

No, this isn't the Razor scooter you had as a kid—the Phantom R1 gets you to the grocery store and park with speeds up to 15.5mph. You can save over 50% on your e-scooter—which comes with a nifty seat—and get yours for $289.99 (reg. $599) while supplies are still available.

Imagine never sitting in weekday bumper-to-bumper traffic or paying insanely skyrocketed gas prices. That's about to be your reality when you add this e-scooter to the mix.

You can beat the traffic and make it to the grocery store, bank, or post office faster than ever before, thanks to the R1's 500W motor and speed that reaches 15.5mph. When it's fully charged, you can zoom around your neighborhood, park, and the city since this scooter lets you travel up to 28 miles.

You might want to treat yourself to this scooter or give your kid the scooter upgrade you never had! Riders of all ages can hop on the e-scooter since it's able to bear a load of up to 265 lbs. And you won't have to deal with a bumpy ride, either. This model arrives with 12-inch air-filled tires designed with real rubber so that you glide like the pros do.

And don't worry—your Phantom e-scooter is UL-certified, meaning you can scoot around with complete peace of mind. Once you're done riding, just use its one-click folding mechanism to store or transport your scooter.

You don't have to take our word for this e-scooter, but those who've ordered through Amazon gave this baby a 4.5 out of 5-star rating thanks to its incredible performance and comfortability.

Beat the gas prices by grabbing the Phantom R1 seated e-scooter, now just $289.99 while supplies last!

Phantom R1 Pro Seated e-Scooter

Only $289.99 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

