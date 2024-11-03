Enjoy cooler, softer Kathy Ireland CoolMax sheets for the holidays

TL;DR: Grab the Kathy Ireland 6-piece CoolMax sheet set for $33.99 (reg. $119) for a limited time.

Hosting guests for the holidays? If you're eyeing that guest room and thinking it could use a refresh, now's the perfect time. The Kathy Ireland 6-piece CoolMax queen-size sheet set is an easy guest bed (or your bed) upgrade, and at only $33.99 (regularly $119), you can elevate your hosting game without breaking the bank.

This set includes a fitted sheet, a flat sheet, and four pillowcases, so you can forget the mismatched sheets and say hello to a clean, cozy, and stylish look that will make your guests feel right at home.

What makes these sheets so special? It's all in the CoolMax technology. Crafted from an ultra-fine microfiber blend and moisture-wicking CoolMax fabric, these sheets are designed to keep sleepers cool, dry, and comfortable all night long.

This means no more waking up hot and sweaty, especially for those prone to overheating during sleep. The CoolMax fabric draws moisture away from the skin, allowing it to evaporate quickly and leaving the sheets cool and refreshing.

The softness factor was designed to feel softer than 1,000-thread-count Egyptian cotton. They're also wrinkle-resistant, so you don't have to stress if they stay in the dryer for a while; You'll still be able to get that freshly made, smooth bed look.

Made to be hypoallergenic, they're ideal for those with sensitive skin or allergies so everyone can enjoy a good night's rest. Plus, the eco-friendly materials mean you're doing your part for the planet without sacrificing comfort or quality.

When it comes to comfort, nothing beats temperature-regulated bedding. CoolMax fabric has long been loved by athletes and activewear designers for its sweat-wicking capabilities, but now it's used in bedding. At this price, you should see it in your world.

Get a Kathy Ireland 6-piece CoolMax queen-size sheet set (available in other colors and sizes) for only $33.99 (regularly $119).

