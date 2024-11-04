Amazon pauses shipping on color Kindles after display problems (Updated)

Amazon recently announced its first color Kindle e-reader and began sending them out, but a problem with the displays means it won't be shipping to more customers just yet. Michael Kozlowski writes that those who have already received one report text quality flaws and a yellow cast near the bottom that you can see photos posted in this Reddit thread

Amazon customer service has told many customers that they are working on a software update for the Kindle Colorsoft as a patchwork fix. They will likely try to fix the yellow bar with software, maybe by muting it so it's less noticeable. The estimated time for the fix is at the earliest in a week and, at the latest, in two weeks. Amazon has told Good e-Reader that this yellow bar issue might go away if you physically reboot the device and leave it powered off for a couple of minutes before restarting. … Dark mode is also unavailable on the Kindle Colorsoft; they have updated their product description page on the US website to let customers know this feature does not work. Dark mode inverts the colours on the screen, so the background is black, and the text is white.

Strangely disastrous, not least because competitors are now well-ahead when it comes to color e-Ink displays and similar technology. Looking forward to insiders telling all about this one.

Update: a statement from Amazon:

"A small number of customers have reported a yellow band along the bottom of the display. We take the quality of our products seriously—customers who notice this can reach out to our customer service team for a replacement or refund, and we're making the appropriate adjustments to ensure that new devices will not experience this issue moving forward."