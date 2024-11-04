Delusional conspiracy theorist Naomi Wolf believes she was hacked because she endorsed Donald Trump

Author and journalist-turned-conspiracy theorist-and-MAGAt Naomi Wolf is at it again. She posted yesterday on the site formerly known as Twitter that all kinds of strange things have been happening to her electronics since she formally endorsed Donald Trump for President.

She wrote:

I endorsed Pres Donald Trump yesterday. Today all day my phone froze, the cursor on my computer started wandering around the desktop, and my wifi continually disconnected. All coincidentally.

I guess things miraculously fixed themselves, though, because she's been tweeting up a storm ever since.

Please, universe, make it stop.

Previously:

• Naomi Klein unmasks Naomi Wolf's wild conspiracy theories in new book