Election day pledge gets you free magic mushrooms from this psychedelic church

Oakland's pioneering psychedelic Church of Ambrosia—which considers psilocybin-containing mushrooms and cannabis to be its "sacraments"—is offering free shrooms tomorrow for visitors who join the church and sign an election day "Pledge of Unity." The pledge doesn't refer to any specific candidate but church leader Dave Hodges has definitely made his presidential pick and she's a local.

"I am absolutely doing this in support of Harris," Hodges told SFGATE. "The only thing Trump wants to do is tear us apart."

Signing the following pledge on Shrooms4Unity.com (and joining the church) gets you 3.5 grams of shrooms worth approximately $25:

I do hereby pledge my support of Freedom of Religion, contained in the First Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, and to the fundamental principles contained in the Preamble to the Constitution: "We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America."



"To me the pledge of unity means supporting all politicians who can bring us together," Hodges said. "Borders and races are not what God wants. Everything that separates us is an illusion. We are all God experiencing itself in every way and need to treat each other with respect and understanding."



