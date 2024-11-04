Good Liars confront MAGA couple wearing "PROUD TO BE TRUMP'S GARBAGE" trash bags

A cheerful MAGA couple dressed in black plastic trash bags spoke with Davram of the Good Liars in a Trump rally parking lot. The man had long hair sprouting out of his red Trump cap, while his partner (or mother) wore a blue denim Trump cap. The trash bags they wore like smocks were meticulously decorated with patriotic insignia and said PROUD TO BE TRUMP'S GARBAGE in large white box letters. They put significant effort into making sure the center-justified type and the letter spacing was perfect. They have good reason to be proud of their handiwork. They seem very sweet, and remind me of the contestants from Let's Make a Deal who created whimsical costumes in the hope of catching Monty Hall's attention.

But Davram seemed to shake their confidence by asking them why they chose to be defined by Biden's description of Trump supporters as trash.*

Here's how the conversation went:

MAGA Gentleman

The current so-called President of the United States called Trump supporters "garbage."

MAGA Gentlewoman

So we showed up as garbage!

MAGA Gentleman

We're going to wear that proudly because we are Trump supporters.

Davram

And so, can you tell me how wearing the garbage bags proves that you're not garbage?

MAGA Gentleman

[The MAGA Gentlewoman turns around to show Davram what's printed on the back of the garbage bag she's wearing] Just as the back says. "Biden calls us garbage. Trump calls us Americans."

Davram

Right, but you're dressed as Biden defined you, not as Trump defined you.

MAGA Gentlewoman

[Long pause, nervous chuckle, both trash-bag wearers look at the ground] Well…

MAGA Gentleman

Well, I think, I think more of we're taking it as a joke at this point.

Davram

Like it would make sense if you were wearing an American flag, and you said, "Biden calls us garbage and Trump calls us Americans," and you're wearing an American flag.

MAGA Gentlewoman

I'm confused.

I hate to break it to the MAGA Gentlewoman, but wearing a bag PROUD TO BE TRUMP'S GARBAGE is confusing to the rest of us, too.

So Kamala was able to make Trump work at McDonalds and Biden was able to make Trump wear a garbage man uniform.

I hope they call MAGA supporters "Former Trump cultists" next.

The garbage bags are confusing. pic.twitter.com/qXyk7anwLa — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) November 3, 2024

*Last week Biden referenced a statement made by "comedian" Tony Hinchcliffe at a Trump rally, where Hinchcliffe described Puerto Rico as "a floating island of garbage." In response, Biden said, "The only trash I see floating out there is his supporters."

