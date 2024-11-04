Hilarious French bulldog loudly argues for a walk until his human finally gives in (video)

A surly French bulldog named Winston has a temper tantrum when he thinks he is not going on a walk, loudly shouting in dog-speak from the top of a staircase while refusing to come down.

"Come here!" his human pleads more than once. But the stubborn pup, who won't take "no" for an answer, continues to argue his case off-camera, sounding like an enraged teenager. Until finally, his two-legged friend gives in, saying, "Okay, we'll go for a walk."

And as soon as Winston hears the magic word, the victorious pooch comes out of hiding, still hilariously sassing his human while scurrying down the steps as fast as his little legs will take him. (See video below, posted by winstontheirishfrenchie.)

