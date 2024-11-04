Maryland Governor Wes Moore won Halloween 2024!

I know there were lots of terrific costumes this Halloween—including this wonderful father/daughter "Wonka Mobile" and of course Heidi Klum's perfect E.T.

But I think my favorite was Maryland Governor Wes Moore and his wife Dawn's recreation of the sitcom "The Jeffersons," which ran on CBS from 1975 to 1985. Governor Moore posted on his social media:

Maryland, we love to have a little fun with our Halloween. We hope this brings back fond memories and lots of laughter. #Halloweeen2024

The Moores dressed up as George and Louise Jefferson and absolutely nailed it! They even created a short video that looks like a show trailer. And Governor Moore's renditions of George Jefferson's swagger walk and dance moves were brilliantly spot-on. As a child of the 70s and 80s who used to watch The Jeffersons every day after school, this really took me back!

Enjoy!