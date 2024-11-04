Obvious Plant's satirical Halloween costumes

Here are some killer satirical halloween costumes made by artist Obvious Plant. I wish these were real, especially the "pair of jorts". This costume features a blue bodysuit with a pair of shorts that have a hole in the center so you can wear them around your head.

My second favorite costume here is the "cover yourself in cheese" costume. The packaging for this one features a shirtless guy covered in real slices of american cheese. The costume itself says that it does, in fact, actually contain cheese that clings naturally.

I was disappointed by all the boring old options this year. Take some inspiration from this for next year and step up your game!

See also: Halloween means its David S Pumpkins time!