"Secret" voting isn't just a woman's game — MAGA men can also vote for Harris, says newer ad (video)

If you're a MAGA man having second thoughts about Donald Trump, remember, "What happens in the booth, stays in the booth," says a new ad, narrated by George Clooney.

This follows last week's "Secret" ad, which reminded Republican women that nobody — including their husbands — had to know how they voted. But this vote-for-Harris sequel is aimed at men who care about the women in their lives. And in this version, the men aren't hiding their votes from their wives — they're hiding it from other MAGA men.

The ad starts off with a trio of macho buddies walking into the polling station together. "Come on, boys. Let's make America great again," says one. But as his friend looks at the ballot inside the booth, he sees a photo of his family on his phone, and then sees his excited young daughter, who is smiling from the other side of the room as she yells, "Daddy!" He decides to follow his conscience and votes for Kamala Harris. (See video below, posted by Sky News Australia.)

"Did you do your patriotic duty?" his friend asks as they leave the voting center. "You bet I did, brother," he responds.

With just one more day to go, the ads, both paid for by Vote Common Good, have the same takeaway message: "Before you cast your vote in this election, think about how it will impact the people you care about the most," says Clooney. "Remember, you can vote any way you want and no one will ever know."