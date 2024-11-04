Stay alert and keep grooving with open-ear wireless headphones

TL;DR: Stay safe and sound with these open-ear headphones on sale for $33.99 — if you're ready to purchase now, you can head straight to checkout to scoop these up.

If you love your music as much as you love not getting hit by rogue skateboarders and scooter…ers… these open-ear wireless headphones might just be your new best friend. Available for 57% off at $33.99 and designed to deliver great audio without shutting out the world, these headphones use bone conduction to keep your ears open and your sound crystal-clear.

If you're tired of reading, skip ahead to checkout now to make your purchase.

Perfect for outdoor runners, daily commuters, and anyone who likes to keep one foot in reality, they're the ultimate blend of safety and sound.

What sets these headphones apart is their open-ear design, which lets you enjoy your playlists, podcasts, and calls without compromising awareness of what's going on around you. No more panicked glances over your shoulder when you're out for a run or strolling through a busy sidewalk. Plus, they're wireless and lightweight, meaning they won't weigh you down or leave you tangled in cords. With a snug fit and sweat-proof build, they're ready to go wherever you go.

You get hours of listening time on a single charge, so you won't have to pause your favorite jams mid-workout. And with easy Bluetooth pairing, these headphones play well with just about any device.

Stay tuned in to your favorite tracks and the world around you — skip the noise-canceling and go directly to checkout to grab these Open-Ear Conduction Stereo Wireless Headphones now for $33.99 (reg. $79).

StackSocial prices subject to change.