This gadget deshells sunflower seeds

This sunflower seed desheller is so much fun to watch. Although I enjoy deshelling sunflower seeds the old fashioned way in my mouth, this looks like it would be kind-of-addicting to do.

The cute little face on this machine makes it even better. I like how it looks as if the machine is spitting out the shells each time the seed gets dropped into the lot on its head.

I searched for the seed sheller and found it here on Amazon for $20. Alternatively, it would be cool to find a blank desheller machine and paint your own face on it. I can imagine endless possibilities for funny cartoon faces that spit out sunflower seeds, and now I want to make one of these myself.



