This is the real face of a 400-year-old vampire woman

Two years ago, researchers from the Nicolaus Copernicus University dug up the remains of a young woman buried 400 years ago in Pien, Poland. The burial was quite unusual as the young woman, named Zosia, had a shackle on her ankle and a sickle across her neck. Why? Because Zosia was a vampire.

Now, scientists have used DNA technology, 3D printing, and fold-fashioned clay to recreate Zosia's face.

"It's really ironic, in a way," Swedish archaeologist Oscar Nilsson told Reuters. "These people burying her, they did everything they could in order to prevent her from coming back from the dead… we have done everything we can in order to bring her back to life."

