Trump's "biggest rally" lie is instantly exposed by hilarious camera operator (video)

Donald Trump's lies are so out of control, he brags about having the "biggest rally" ever even at rallies that are only half filled. And no doubt his blind followers, surrounded by empty seats, still believe their cult leader's tall tales. But he wasn't able to fool a camera operator at his North Carolina rally over the weekend, who hilariously fact-checked the MAGA con artist in real time.

"We have had the biggest rallies in history of any country, and every rally is full," Trump crowed in Greensboro on Saturday. "You don't have any empty seats."

But as soon as the lie left Trump's lips, the camera zoomed out to show entire sections of vacant seats. And the comical reveal went on for a full two minutes, with the camera continuing to pan across the venue, showing more and more sad swaths of empty seating, not to mention people exiting the rally in droves mid-speech. If only fact-checking could always be so instant — and entertaining. (See video below, posted by #TheResistance.)

Trump gets fact checked in real time by the camera man. pic.twitter.com/wRowXGczdx — #TheResistance (@SocialPowerOne1) November 3, 2024

