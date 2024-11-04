Tucker Carlson claims abortions cause hurricanes in bizarre Steve Bannon interview

If you're looking for a dose of fresh idiocy to make yourself feel smarter, you don't have to attend a Trump rally. Just tune into any program featuring Tucker Carlson. Today, the former Fox News superstar appeared on decrepit imbecile Steve Bannon's Romper Room vlog to explain how abortions cause hurricanes.

I'm sure I'll be attacked for saying this, but I really believe it. People are like, oh, well, we had another hurricane, must be global warming," Carlson said. "No, it's probably abortion, actually. Just being honest. You can't kill children on purpose knowing that you're doing that in exchange for power or freedom or happiness, whatever you think you're getting in return. You can't participate in human sacrifice without consequences.

Don't worry little Putin Boy, no one wants to attack you. We need you to keep speaking freely — you're doing more damage to your own credibility than any critic ever could. Every time you open your mouth you're providing the world's most effective public service announcement for critical thinking skills.

