Watch this Tickle Me Elmo scream in agony during bizarre voltage experiment

In this experiment, we see increasing voltages applied to a Tickle Me Elmo toy. A TikToker named "Lord of Nerds," who has 164K followers and loves to show toys under high voltage, posted the video.



In the clip, Elmo gets zapped with gradually rising voltage levels. He flails his arms around like crazy as the experimenter turns up the juice. The video wraps up with the toy letting out a loud, ongoing scream when the voltage gets really high.



I wouldn't recommend showing this to kids, though—it might freak them out.



Other videos in the series feature different toys, like dancing dogs and orangutans, getting the same Milgramesque treatment.

