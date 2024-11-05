A literally shocking history of famous people killed by poop

Get Shocked is a brand new podcast in which two guys quiz each other about history…and deliver electric shocks to each other if they a question wrong. Yes, that's the premise. And what better way to kick off the series than with a deep dive into literal shit.

In "The History Of Poop: Manure to Sewer," hosts Daniel Berger-Jones and John J. King go long on the legitimately shocking number of famous people who suffered poop-related deaths (typically from dysentery or cholera):

"I eat, therefore I poop." – Renee Descartes (mistranslated by Daniel Berger-Jones. Poop. Caca. Dookie. For most of us, it's an everyday activity. But how much do we really know about it? What did people do before toilet paper? Before toilets? Why does it look and smell and, gulp, sound like that? Who realized we shouldn't keep it all around us, and how did people find ways to move it? And: What does poop teach us? Can we turn shit into gold? This week, Jolts and Zing take the plunge into the depths of what it means to be alive and, therefore, to Poop.

Yes, this is an entire legitimate podcast. It is even sponsored in part by the Boston History Company, which is a registered 501(c)3 organization, and is responsible for, well, all of the best history-related tours in the Boston area. Which means, if nothing else, that these quizzers do indeed know their shit, both literally and metaphorically.

Now if you'll excuse me, I need to go Tchai a kovsky, if you know what I mean.