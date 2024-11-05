Ambulance crashes into cyclist, then charges him $1,800 for the unwanted ride

An ambulance driver hit a 71-year-old cyclist, breaking his nose and causing other body injuries. He drove the man to the hospital in the ambulance.

Days later, the victim received a $1,862 bill for the ambulance ride.

The victim is now suing the ambulance company for $997,000.

From Oregon Live:

Columbia River Fire & Rescue didn't respond to a request for comment — nor did Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Co. The suit claims that Hoesch's uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage is obligated to cover any damages that Columbia River Fire & Rescue is unable to. According to the lawsuit, Hoesch was pedaling through the small town of Rainier in Columbia County in October 2022 when he and the ambulance were traveling the same direction on a street that's a mix of homes and businesses. The ambulance attempted to make a right turn onto another street, crashing into Hoesch and destroying his bicycle, according to the suit, which was filed Oct. 24.

