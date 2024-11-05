BBC republishes strange werewolf news segment lost since the 70s

In 1976, the BBC's Nationwide program broadcast a shocking documentary video about two Celtic stone heads found in a garden near Hadrian's Wall. The heads were believed to actual human body parts, allegedly severed at the ends of a local werewolf.

Unfortunately, the BBC's archival practices have not always been up to snuff, and the Luke Casey-narrated "Hexham Heads" feature was largely lost…until now! *cue dramatic music*

From the BBC Archives:

The footage in this notorious report about werewolves conjured up by two mysterious Celtic stone heads, first broadcast on the BBC in 1976, has been described as a paranormal holy grail. Thought lost for almost 50 years, Luke Casey's unsettling investigation into the case of the 'Hexham Heads' on Nationwide has been unearthed from deep within the bowels of the BBC Archive and restored, with half of its original audio intact. The rest of Casey's missing voiceover has been pieced together via clues from a copy of the paranormal magazine Fortean Times. BBC Archive's own intrepid investigator, Greg McKevitt, steels himself to take up a story featuring severed heads on sticks, an unusual theory about 'stone tapes' and some chilling testimony from Celtic archaeology expert Dr Anne Ross.

Apparently many people have been haunted for years by this "paranormal holy grail," and now we can all finally watch it for real.

