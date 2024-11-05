Doom for Nintendo Alarmo

GaryOderNichts, a hacker working on Nintendo's Alarmo alarm clock, has gotten Doom running on it. The classic threshold of functionality for owned hardware, Doom runs fine on the tiny bedside device—and is even playable with the gadget's glowy control knob. There's no sound, yet, but I think I'd rather wake up to a Quake zombie moaning and hurling its limbs at me anyway.

Here's Gizmodo's Kyle Barr on the achievement: