Doom for Nintendo Alarmo

GaryOderNichts, a hacker working on Nintendo's Alarmo alarm clock, has gotten Doom running on it. The classic threshold of functionality for owned hardware, Doom runs fine on the tiny bedside device—and is even playable with the gadget's glowy control knob. There's no sound, yet, but I think I'd rather wake up to a Quake zombie moaning and hurling its limbs at me anyway.
Here's Gizmodo's Kyle Barr on the achievement:
Reverse engineering specialist and YouTuber GaryOderNichts has a video of the Nintendo Alarmo running Doom natively, with no hardware replacement involved. Gary posted a video to his YouTube and Twitter accounts over the weekend showing this in action. The controls use the spinning wheel on the top of Alarmo to aim and move, and the two side buttons let you fire your weapons. The hardware hacker laid out the instructions and code on their GitHub for anybody else who wants to achieve the same feat.