Election results already in for one New Hampshire town — and the winner is…

It's only still morning on Election Day, and one small mountain town in New Hampshire has already turned in their results.

As per tradition, Dixville Notch — which has been the first U.S town to report its presidential results since 1960 — opened their polling station at 12:00am today, where all six registered voters came in and turned in their ballots. By 12:07 the polls were closed.

And while the town unanimously voted for Joe Biden in 2020, this year it ended in a tie: 3 for Kamala Harris and 3 for Donald Trump. If this simple split ends up being a bellwether of the 2024 results, it's going to be one long, excruciating November!

From Boston 25 News:

Polls in Dixville Notch opened at midnight and closed at 12:07 a.m. Voting took place in the Dixville's Tillotson House and the townships election moderator stressed the importance of voting today. "A small town up in the mountains can get everybody out, 100% of their registered voters out to vote on at midnight. Um, maybe you can get up a little earlier and, or take a little time from your day and vote as well," he said. "If the person you really don't want to win wins and you don't vote, how are you gonna feel the next four years?" he added. This is just the second time there has been a tie in the town's presidential vote. Neighboring communities Hart's Location and Millsfieldhave also offered midnight voting in the past but opted not to hold it this year.

[UPDATE: I first reported the town to be in Massachusetts. Thank you commenters for the correction!]

Previously: Elon Musk resumes cash payments to voters despite Justice Department warning him it's illegal

