"Enjoy" this absurd AI country hit, "Someone pooped inside my cornbread!"

If you need a break from all of the stress of election day, and need a laugh, check out Seth Davis, who goes by "Seth Drums." Seth posts funny videos where he plays drums along with super weird AI-generated songs which appear to be created by "Beats by Ai." Seth doesn't listen to the songs before playing and filming, so the audience gets to his real-time reactions to the absurd–and often disturbing–song lyrics. While I'm not a fan of pop country music in real life, I find AI-generated country songs absolutely hilarious—and it's even funnier to watch the funny expressions on Seth's face as he hears the ridiculous lyrics for the first time, too.

My favorite of the genre is probably "Someone Pooped Inside My Cornbread!"—which kind of just has to be witnessed, for full effect. Here's Seth playing along (and reacting). And here's Seth playing drums on "Smooth as Silk," and "Beer for Breakfast."

Are they ludicrous and sophomoric? Yes. Might we need to watch something absurd that makes us laugh on election day? Also yes. Enjoy!

For more, follow Seth on Twitch (where he describes himself as "just a weirdo trying to make a difference" as well as a "music content creator" whose goal is "to bring smiles, laughs, a good atmosphere and instill positivity in all who watch"), Instagram (where his bio says, "I make stupid drum videos about butts and farts"), or YouTube ("I love to play music, laugh until I cry, and let my light shine").