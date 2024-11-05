Get laptop luxuries for $174.99 with this ASUS Vivobook Go

TL;DR: Get this grade-A refurbished 2024 ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6" laptop for just $174.99 (reg. $249).

Looking to step up your tech game without emptying your wallet? The grade-A refurbished ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6" Laptop can oblige.

Priced at just $174.99 (reg. $249), this ultra-sleek, super-affordable laptop is ready to handle everyday tasks easily. Powered by an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB of storage, it's got the punch to tackle emails, video calls, streaming, and web browsing—all without the hefty price tag.

If portability is your vibe, you'll love this. Weighing in at only 3.46 lbs and a sleek 0.71 inches thin, the ASUS Vivobook Go is made to slide right into your bag, perfect for on-the-go productivity or entertainment. And don't let the affordable price fool you; its 15.6-inch Full HD NanoEdge display means vibrant visuals and a large viewing area, whether you're working, watching, or playing.

What makes it even cooler? The fanless design keeps the laptop whisper-quiet. So whether you're studying at a café, working in a shared space, or just relaxing with a movie, you can count on distraction-free operation. Plus, with up to 8 hours of battery life, you can leave the charger at home and enjoy seamless performance for a big chunk of time.

This ASUS Vivobook Go has all the essentials, with enough ports for peripherals, including USB-C and USB-A ports, an HDMI slot for easy connectivity, and even a microSD card reader.

And because it has a grade-A refurbished rating, it comes to you in near-mint condition, with only the possibility of light scuffing. This makes it ideal for budget-conscious buyers or those buying for a child.

The 2024 ASUS Vivobook Go, at just $174.99, is a top-notch upgrade that combines power, portability, and great value.

ASUS Vivobook Go 15.6" Laptop (2024) Intel N4020 4GB RAM 64GB SSD (Refurbished) – $174.99

