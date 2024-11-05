Giuliani defies court order, claims radio show more important than his defamation victims

Looks like Rudy Giuliani is following in the footsteps of his notorious mobster father. Last week, the court ordered him to turn over his property, including his luxury New York apartment and his Mercedes-Benz, among other items, to the election poll workers he defamed in his attempt to overthrow the United States government in 2020. However, today he arrived at the polling station in the very car he had been ordered to surrender to his victims.



Now, the disgraced, debarred, and destitute scofflaw has been ordered back to court to explain why he failed to turn over the property to the two women to whom he owes $148 million.



Rudy's lawyers are arguing that he shouldn't have to return to court because he has something more important to do than obey a judge's order: appear on a radio show.

From AP:

Late Tuesday morning, Giuliani's attorney, Kenneth Caruso, asked [Judge] Liman to either postpone the in-person hearing to next week or hold it by phone Thursday as originally planned. Caruso said in a court filing that Giuliani had a "contractual commitment" to perform a live radio broadcast on Thursday and Friday evenings. "In order to keep this commitment, he needs to be in his condo in Palm Beach, where he has his broadcasting equipment," Caruso wrote, referring to Giuliani's property in Florida. "We note that broadcasts, such as those described above, currently provide Mr. Giuliani's only source of earned income."

Notice how they lawyer's cleverly said "earned income," so they wouldn't have to mention the fortune he must be raking being the unsavory mascot for Rudy Coffee.

Rudy Giuliani shows up to Trump's polling station in the Mercedes convertible he was ordered to surrender to Georgia poll workers for defaming them, acc to the driver.https://t.co/iA8D5vVL5m pic.twitter.com/UU5CswnMQQ — Alex Rogers (@arogDC) November 5, 2024

