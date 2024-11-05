Musk's "neutral" Twitter runs page-wide Trump ads

Remember when Elon Musk bought Twitter and pledged to make it the neutral town square where anybody was welcome, regardless of political affiliation? Even before Musk hit the campaign trail with Trump to get his fellow billionaire elected, it was evident this was little more than PR talk – one only needs to look at the massive amount of white supremacists on the site – but pushing massive Trump ads on random users feels like a new low.

If you don't use an adblocker on Twitter/X (in which case, what are you doing?) you might find your For You page taken over in its entirety by a giant Stand With Trump ad, as several Redditors and X users have reported.

Very "neutral town square" of you, Elon. Then again, he does have a long history of not being able to keep his promises, even when it screws his devoted fanbase over. Team Trump might be one of the last advertisers left on his hellsite after droves of others fled thanks to that aforementioned white supremacist infestation, so it's easy to see why he might give up the illusion of having principles in favor of a quick buck – even if it does just drive more traffic over to Bluesky.